Hope Of The States Share “Long Waits In A&E,” First New Song In 16 Years

Earlier this summer, proggy post-rock Englishmen Hope Of The States announced a trio of reunion shows for December — their first live performances in 18 years. Hope Of The States split just a few months after they put out their sophomore album, Left. Today, Hope Of The States have released a brand-new single, the 11-minute-long “Long Waits In A&E,” their first in 16 years.

The track also comes with a video created by Ed Emmerson. “It’s more than 15 years since I last made a music video, so I was coming at it from a bit of a standing start,” Emmerson says. “But since HOTS split and I gave up music videos to move into the world of documentary graphics, I’ve remained close friends with Sam so it was good to knock out some ideas with him once he ran me through the themes of the track – and then quietly let me know it was over 11 minutes long!”

He continues:

Aesthetically it’s a real mix – birds of prey, pylons, a bunch of test footage from a film Sam never finished called The Astronaut, hurricanes, forest fires, radars, satellites, and the existential dread of deep space – all historically very Hope Of The States.” An intelligent writer could say it’s a music video exploring themes of survival, resilience, and the search for meaning in an increasingly tumultuous world, an exploration of humanity’s struggle against the backdrop of a vast, indifferent universe culminating in a convergence of visceral visuals; inviting viewers to contemplate their place in a world where beauty and chaos coexist. But in more simple terms, it’s textbook Hope Of The States fayre just with the dial turned up to 11.

Listen and watch below.