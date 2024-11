In August, the 1975’s George Daniel released his debut solo song “Screen Cleaner” on his new Dirty Hit imprint, dh2. The track was a clubby, skittish outburst; today, he’s back with the more contemplative electronic sprawl “Chlorine.”

Daniel has been doing production work for years, most recently on Charli XCX’s ubiquitous Brat on highlights “Club Classics” and “Apple.” His experience shines through on the masterful, clean “Chlorine”; hear it below.