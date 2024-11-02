The Body – “Less Meaning”

New Music November 2, 2024 11:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

The Body are experts at anxiety-inducing bursts of noise, and they’ve done it yet again. The Portland band unleash The Crying Out Of Things in less than week, but on Halloween they offered us a treat with the discordant, turbulent whirlwind “Less Meaning.”

“Less Meaning” is morbid, grotesque greatness, and it follows previously released songs “End Of Line” and “Removal.” Experience the disorienting delight of “Less Meaning” below.

The Crying Out Of Things is out 11/8 on Thrill Jockey.

