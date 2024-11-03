Lil Wayne’s star-making rap crew the Hot Boys have “reunited” a few times over the years, but with founding member B.G. having spent over a decade in prison, the lineup has always felt a little incomplete. B.G. was finally released in September 2023. So on Saturday at Wayne’s annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest, the ’90s group — which also features Juvenile and Turk — performed together as their original lineup for the first time in a very, very long time.

According to our records, the last time Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile all performed together was way back in 2000, making this reunion over two decades in the making. Luckily for us, someone in the crowd filmed pretty much the entire gig and put it YouTube. It looks like everyone involved was having a good time. Watch it below.