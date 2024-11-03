Watch Hot Boys’ Original Lineup Reunite At Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

News November 3, 2024 12:17 PM By Abby Jones

Watch Hot Boys’ Original Lineup Reunite At Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

News November 3, 2024 12:17 PM By Abby Jones

Lil Wayne’s star-making rap crew the Hot Boys have “reunited” a few times over the years, but with founding member B.G. having spent over a decade in prison, the lineup has always felt a little incomplete. B.G. was finally released in September 2023. So on Saturday at Wayne’s annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest, the ’90s group — which also features Juvenile and Turk — performed together as their original lineup for the first time in a very, very long time.

According to our records, the last time Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile all performed together was way back in 2000, making this reunion over two decades in the making. Luckily for us, someone in the crowd filmed pretty much the entire gig and put it YouTube. It looks like everyone involved was having a good time. Watch it below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Primus Drummer Elaborates On Why He Abruptly Quit The Band Via Email

2 days ago 0

Livestream The Cure’s Songs Of A Lost World Release Concert For Free

3 days ago 0

Thin Lizzy Announce First Album In Over 40 Years, With Previously Unheared Vocals By Phil Lynott

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest