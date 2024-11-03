DeMar DeRozan Responds To Drake’s Taunts At Raptors Game

DeMar DeRozan was born in Compton, California, and spent almost a decade playing for the Toronto Raptors. That combination makes you a significant asset when it comes to the possibly-ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar, who is from Compton, and Drake, who is from Toronto. DeRozan, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, made his allegiance clear when he appeared in the music video for Kendrick’s “Not Like Us.” Drake, being Drake, still isn’t happy about that cameo, and made those feelings clear when he attended the Kings/Raptors game in Toronto on Saturday. Following the jersey retirement ceremony for Raptor Vince Carter, TSN asked Drake if he thought DeRozan deserved to have his banner hung up, too: “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he said.

I’m no lip-reading expert, but some folks also caught Drake murmuring “fuck outta here, pussy,” as DeRozan walked off the court. But DeRozan got the final word at the post-game press conference, where reporters informed him about Drake’s remarks. “Well, he’s gonna have a long way to climb to take it down,” DeRozan quipped. “Tell him good luck.”

I, for one, think it would be funny to see Drake shimmy up an extremely tall ladder to some rafters. See clips of the relevant quotes below.

“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll pull that thing down myself” — Drake on DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/l0fdlKFO4b — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 3, 2024

DeMar DeRozan responds to Drake 👀 “He’s going to have a long way to climb… tell him goodluck” https://t.co/fGsGAkHCnW pic.twitter.com/IO5ofV551W — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 3, 2024

As DeMar walks off, Drake: “fuck outta here, pussy.” pic.twitter.com/N4Ttoq21mV — K. –– Free Iran (@ThatPersianGuy) November 3, 2024