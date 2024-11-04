Earlier this year, Barry Keoghan made his music video debut in Sabrina Carpenter’s clip for “Please Please Please.” Today, in news that I can’t believe hasn’t happened sooner, Keoghan stars in the video for “Bug” by his fellow Dubliners Fontaines D.C.

The “Bug” video was directed by Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Fish Tank), who also has a new movie coming out this Friday called Bird. Bird also stars Keoghan, prominently features Fontaines’ music, and marks the band’s Carlos O’Connell’s big screen debut; the “Bug” video, then, is billed as “a shortform reimagination” of the feature film.

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. are still on tour supporting their recent album Romance, and they played a show in Madrid Saturday night. They really embraced the Spanishness of it all by doing a cover of “Tesoros,” a 1991 song by Madrid native singer-songwriter Antonio Vega. Guitarist O’Connell — who’s also part Spanish — flaunted his bilingual skills by singing the first two verses in the song’s original language. Watch a fan-captured clip of that as well as the “Bug” video below.