Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Ties Record For Second Longest Running #1 Hit

Call a medic because everybody at the bar has now been getting tipsy for an historically long amount of time. Shaboozey’s genre-jumbling mega-hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 16th nonconsecutive week, Billboard reports. That ties the record for the second longest stretch at #1.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” set the record for most weeks atop the Hot 100 with 19 in the halcyon pre-COVID days of 2019, when the idea of a song being driven up the charts by TikTok still felt novel. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” now ties three other songs in second place: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (2023); Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” (2017), and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (1995), which stood as the longest running #1 hit for 24 years before Lil Nas X showed up.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” now surpasses Harry Styles’ 15-week chart-topper “As It Was” (2022) to become the longest running hit credited to only one artist, with no features. However, Mariah Carey’s 1994 seasonal favorite “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” one of eight songs tied with 14 weeks at #1, could easily notch several more weeks atop the chart this holiday season. The streaming era is wild!

Elsewhere in the chart’s upper reaches, Tyler, The Creator has his first two top 10 hits as “St. Chroma” featuring Daniel Caesar debuts at #7 and “Noid” leaps from #43 to #10 in its second week. Tyler’s previous Hot 100 highpoint was #13 with “Earfquake” in 2019. Rumblings last week suggested “St. Chroma” could have challenged for #1 if new album Chromakopia, which dropped at 6 a.m. ET last Monday, had not been released in the middle of a tracking week.

Working with only half a week of stats did not stop Chromakopia from posting the sixth-largest debut of 2024. Per Billboard, the album racked up 299,500 equivalent album units. Streams alone, which amounted to 157,000 units (equaling 212.55 million on-demand track streams), would have been enough to put the album at #1, but it also sold 142,000 copies and added 500 more units through individual track sales. Better luck next time, racist-ass Swifties!

Halsey’s The Great Impersonator debuted at #2 with 93,000 units.