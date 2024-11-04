British R&B girl group FLO will release their debut album Access All Areas next week, and our latest preview is the title track. Lyrically, it’s on some “Red Light Special” shit: “So let’s explore/ Come take a tour/ Access all areas/ Tonight it’s yours.” But the vibe is brisk and bright, with lots of punchy rhythmic stabs and musical bomb-drop moments that had me thinking the line “Why don’t we explore?” was actually “Why don’t we explode?” Listen below.

Access All Areas is out 11/15 on Island.