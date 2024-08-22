FLO Announce Debut Album, Mash Up Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” With Ariana Grande’s

FLO have been building up hype for a while, especially last year when they recruited Missy Elliott for “Fly Girl.” The buzzy British R&B girl group finally announced their debut full-length today, titled Access All Areas.

“Access All Areas is a labour of love,” the trio said in a statement. “To us it represents our growth and dedication to making girl group history, to making a project we are truly proud to call our debut album.”

Access All Areas was executive produced by MNEK. It follows this year’s singles “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and “Check.” To celebrate the announcement, FLO stopped by the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge and performed a mashup of Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” with Ariana Grande’s song of the same title (earlier this year, Brandy & Monica teamed up with Ariana Grande for a remix of that tune). FLO also performed “Check.” Watch below.

Access All Areas is out 11/15 via Island.