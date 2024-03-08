Last fall the London pop-R&B trio FLO teamed with Missy Elliott on “Fly Girl,” which revived the spirit of Y2K-era hit-makers like Jagged Edge, and which made it onto esteemed columnist Katherine St. Asaph’s list of the best pop songs of 2023. Today the group is back with new single “Walk Like This,” produced and written with MNEK.

FLO offered this statement:

We made “Walk Like This” with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Ashton Sellars, Kabba, Relyt and Talay Riley. It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk.

Listen below.