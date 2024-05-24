The London trio FLO has dedicated itself to resurrecting the poppy R&B glide of the late ’90s and early ’00s, so it’s a little surprising to find out that their new single “Caught Up” has nothing to do with the Usher song of the same name. “Caught Up” comes a few months after FLO’s recent single “Walk Like This,” and it’s a jam.

The British pop mastermind MNEK was one of the writers and producers of “Walk Like This,” and he’s also one of the people behind “Caught Up.” MNEK co-produced the song with Ariana Grande collaborator Pop Wansel and with Jay Versace, the former Vine comedian who produced a great Boldy James album before working with stars like SZA and Doja Cat. The track is a breezy lope with a whole lot of cool acoustic-guitar flourishes, and it’s got the members of FLO harmonizing effortlessly about infidelity. In the song’s Ganna Bogdan-directed video, the three of them cruise through the desert in a Jeep. Check it out below.

“Caught Up” is out now on Uptown/Republic.