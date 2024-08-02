FLO, the UK girl group dedicating to reviving the slick sounds of circa-Y2K R&B, recently released their singles “Walk Like This” and “Caught Up,” and they’re about to open for Kehlani on a big North American tour. Today, they’ve got a new song called “Check,” and it’s a bit of a different look for them.

“Check” combines miasmic R&B harmonies and instrumentation with a hard, uptempo, almost Miami bass beat — that old Ghost Town DJ’s combination. In the context of today’s pop music, that means it comes of as FLO’s take on the PinkPantheress sound, which is smart. It also makes for a fun song. Watch FLO’s slumber-party video below.

“Check” is out now on Island.