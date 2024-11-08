Snapcase Share First Recording In Over 20 Years From New Refused Tribute Album

It’s difficult to explain just how monumentally influential Refused’s 1998 album The Shape Of Punk To Come was to the underground punk genre, which later spilled over into, of all things, the pop music space. In the decades since its release, scores of artists have adopted bits from the album’s title (which itself references Ornette Coleman’s 1959 album The Shape Of Jazz To Come), plus songs from the album. For example, Paramore’s “Born For This” from 2007’s Riot! references the song “Liberation Frequency” by quoting the lyric “We want the airwaves back.” In 2015, HOLYCHILD released The Shape Of Brat Pop To Come. In 2010, Steve Aoki and the Bloody Beetroots remixed “New Noise.” That shivery riff from “New Noise” is also a recurring motif on The Bear. I could go on, but you get the idea.

Before I bury the lede too badly, in tandem with Refused being fucking done, the Swedish punk band announced in September a 25th anniversary edition of The Shape Of Punk To Come, with unreleased demos and rare alternate versions, as well as a 12-song tribute album called The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated, for which Refused asked other artsits to “rearrange or deconstruct” the album’s songs. Those are both out today.

One of the acts paying tribute on Obliterated is hardcore-punk band Snapcase, who disbanded in 2005 but have reunited on and off in the ensuing years. Amazingly, Snapcase recorded a cover of Refused’s “Summerholidays Vs. Punkroutine,” which counts as their first recording in 20 years.

“We were super excited when Refused asked us to take part in this project and it was a quick decision to choose ‘Summerholidays vs Punkroutine,'” Snapcase say in a statement. “It’s collectively one of our favorite songs on the record and presented us with a unique challenge to get outside our comfort zone while mixing in elements of our own musical identity. Thanks for including us!”

Below, find the Snapcase track, as well as the full Refused tribute album and the band’s farewell tour dates.





TOUR DATES:

03/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

03/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

03/29 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

03/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

06/27 – Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest 2025

07/18 – Gijón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón 2025

The 25th anniversary edition of The Shape Of Punk to Come and The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated are both out now on Epitaph.