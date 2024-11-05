Newly Reunited Poem Rocket Preview Shelved 1999 EP

The ’90s and 2000s-vintage New York rock band Poem Rocket — self-described “art-noise-indie genre-defiers” recently reunited for their first live show in decades, and now they’re about to share previously unreleased music. Next week the band will release Lend-Lease, a shelved EP from 1999. Beyond the digital release, the four-song record will be released on 180-gram 12″ vinyl in a gatefold package with a 24-page booklet insert.

At Poem Rocket’s website, they’ve published an excerpt from that booklet by the band’s Michael Peters. Here’s an excerpt of the excerpt:

I remember turning away from the brick building, Rick Pelletier’s studio, the Parlour. I remember looking toward the milky, uncertain skyline of Providence. I also remember being startled—just then—by a commuter train hurtling by, but as quickly as it appeared, it was gone. The gentler sounds of Pawtucket—outside the Parlour—fell back into place. It was mid-afternoon, April, and Rick from Six Finger Satellite was recording some Poem Rocket music that wouldn’t be released for over two decades. I wasn’t wise to any of this, standing there, dumb as ever, in the fog of day with my mind floating just outside my skull. The Rhode Island flora was still very brown, despite the spring, and it was warm. I remember turning my back on Providence, moving back toward the Parlour, which was all mysterious and box-like. I don’t remember there being any windows, only a door. A feeling came over me as I opened the door, like I had been there before. There was a wall of sound inside, but you could move through it. Maybe this déjà vu feeling from 1999 is happening because I’m remembering it?

Lend-Lease is out 11/15 via Silver Girl. Pre-order it here.