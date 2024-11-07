The elegant veteran British rockers Elbow released their new album Audio Vertigo back in March, and today they’re already returning with a new song. “Adriana Again” is billed as the lead single from a new EP dropping next year. It’s got an irresistible rhythmic undercurrent, some real cool bass work, guitars Guy Garvey has described as “Sabbath-y,” and a typically vivid Garvey vocal performance. It also arrives with a music video featuring a “mystery band” playing along in a rehearsal room.

On social media, Garvey writes, “With ‘AUDIO VERTIGO’, it’s like we built a new vehicle for ourselves, and we wanted to give it another spin” — hence the new EP. Take the ride that is “Adriana Again” below.