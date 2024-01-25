Elbow – “Lovers’ Leap”

New Music January 25, 2024 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music January 25, 2024 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2021, Elbow shared their ninth album, Flying Dream 1. Today, the British band is announcing its follow-up, Audio Vertigo, and sharing the lead single “Lovers’ Leap.”

Frontman Guy Garvey explained that the song is designed “not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me.”

Hear “Lovers’ Leap” below.

TRACKLIST
01 “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself For Years”
02 “Lovers’ Leap”
03 “(Where Is It?)”
04 “Balu”
05 “Very Heaven”
06 “Her To The Earth”
07 “The Picture”
08 “Poker Face”
09 “Knife Fight”
10 “Embers Of Day”
11 “Good Blood Mexico City”
12 “From The River”

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.

