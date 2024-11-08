Jason Kelce & Stevie Nicks Cover Ron Sexsmith Christmas Song

The track is produced by Charlie Hall, who also drummed on it. He said:

I love “Maybe This Christmas” for so many reasons — the shape of the melody, the way the chords have their own melodic arc, the feel — but I love it most of all for its message of hope and forgiveness. While the holidays are about togetherness, it also offers a time for reflection and sometimes that means considering “someone we love, someone we’ve lost, for reasons we can’t quite recall…” And in today’s day and age, it’s nice to think that, indeed, “maybe this year love will appear deeper than ever before.” I was really hoping this song would resonate with Jason when we were kicking around ideas for this record, and it’s clear from the way he inhabits that beautiful melody that it did. And to have Stevie Nicks, one of the all-time masters of emotional transference (and an all-time hero of mine) come in and amplify all this is such a dream. I love this duet so much.

Executive producer Conner Barwin added:

There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record. There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality.

Over the weekend, Jason made headlines for unfortunate reasons; at ESPN’s College GameDay at Penn State University on Saturday (Nov. 2), a student shouted at Jason calling Travis a homophobic slur for dating Taylor Swift and Jason responded by smashing the student’s phone. He later apologized. But his new cover with the Fleetwood Mac legend will surely usher in better vibes. Listen below.

A Philly Special Christmas Party is out 11/22 on Vera Y Records.