Breaking News: Raygun Has Retired

When the world needed her most, she vanished: Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the Australian breakdancer whose performance at the summer Olympics made her the butt of endless jokes, has announced that she’ll no longer be competing in the sport.

Raygun went on Australian radio Wednesday to talk about the overwhelming reaction to her breaking routine in Paris. Some were suspicious about a professor with a PhD in cultural studies competing, and her husband was also her coach, spawning conspiracy theories that he was involved in her selection as a competitor. Plenty others, including Adele, found her bizarre moves endearing. “I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now to approach a battle,” Raygun said. “I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that’s like, in my living room with my partner!” Of becoming a meme, she added:

It’s been really upsetting. I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was. Dancing is so much fun, and it makes you feel good. I don’t think people should feel crap about the way that they dance… But I just try and stay on the positives and that’s what gets me through. The people that have [said], “You have inspired me to go out there and do something that I’ve been too shy to do. You’ve brought joy, you’ve brought laughter. You know, we’re so proud of you.” And just like really fricking lovely things that people have written and that is just what I hold on to.

Unfortunately for the meme fodder, breaking won’t be a sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. At least Raygun got the sponsorship money while she could. May her flopping live in our memories forever.