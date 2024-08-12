Adele Says Viral Breakdancer Raygun Was “The Best Thing” In The Olympics

On Friday, breaking made its debut as a competitive Olympic sport — a wild progression from the breakdance battles of decades past. This might’ve be the only time that breaking gets its moment as an Olympic sport, since it’s not returning at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. The gold medal battles were surreal, impressive spectacles, with Japan’s Ami Yuasa becoming the first B-Girl to win a gold medal and Canada’s Philip “Phil Wizard” Kim winning in the B-Boy category. But the enduring image of Olympic breaking will always belong to the baffling, meme-generating performance from Australian B-girl Rachel “Raygun” Gunn.

In a few televised battles, Raygun displayed extreme levels of goofiness, and the memes started up almost immediately. Plenty of people were pissed off that the sport would be represented by a 36-year-old professor with a PhD in cultural studies and a focus on “the cultural politics of breaking.” Plenty of others found the ridiculousness weirdly endearing. Put Adele in the latter category.

Right now, Adele is in the midst of a residency at a Munich open-air stadium that was specifically built for her. On the first night, she sang her breakout hit “Chasing Pavements” for the first time in seven years. A few nights later, she said that Raygun was “the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics the entire time… I can’t work out if it was a joke, but either way it has made me very very happy, and me and my friends have been shitting ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours. I just wanted to know if you’ve seen it, ’cause if you haven’t seen it, please leave the show and Google it because it is lolz. It is so fucking funny.” I mean, she’s not wrong.

In other Adele news, she confirmed at her Friday night show that she’s engaged to the big-deal sports agent Rich Paul, as Billboard reports. Adele and Paul have been dating for three years. This weekend, Paul’s business partner LeBron James won his third gold medal.