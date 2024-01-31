Adele Announces Giant Summer Shows At A Munich Stadium Built Specifically For Her

Back in 2022, Adele finally kicked off her long-delayed, much-anticipated residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Those shows went through COVID-related production delays, and Adele didn’t want to start doing those shows until she thought that they were ready. Once she started up in Vegas, Adele seemed to have a good time, and the shows were successes. Adele’s Vegas residency is set to run though June, and now she’s announced her next live venture: A series of four massive shows in Munich, at a massive open-air stadium setup that’s been built specifically for her.

Adele’s shows are set to go down 8/2/3 and 8/9-10 at Munich Messe, in an outdoor “bespoke arena.” The venue will have seated grandstands and standing-room areas, and it’ll be able to cram in 80,000 people. The concerts will be Adele’s first shows in mainland Europe since 2016. No opening acts have been announced, but in her social-media statement about those shows, Adele mentions “some of my favourite artists playing shows.” (It’s not entirely clear if she means that those artists doing shows with her or whether they’ve also got shows around Munich at the same time, but I bet she could get pretty much anyone she wants to play with her. Here’s what Adele says about the engagement:

So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x

It must be nice to not have to tour at all — to get people to just build pop-up stadiums around you instead.