Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates For Long-Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Back in November, pop superstar Adele announced plans to play a four-month residency in Las Vegas. The idea was for Adele to spend the first four months of 2022 singing her hits at the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace. But in January, shortly before those shows were set to start, Adele made a tearful video announcement that COVID-related production delays had forced her to postpone that residency: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.” Apparently, though, her show is now ready, and Adele has just announced those rescheduled dates.

Adele’s Caesar’s Palace residency will now run from November 2022 to March 2023. Every Friday and Saturday from 11/18 to 3/25, there will be an Adele show. The announcement comes after an apparent Ticketmaster leak of the information, and it also follows months of fan grumbling. Some of Adele’s fans had already flown to Las Vegas when she postponed those shows.

As The Guardian reports, Adele discussed how distraught she was at having to postpone that residency: “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”