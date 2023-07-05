Adele Will Fucking Kill You If You Throw Shit Onstage

In recent months, there’s been a disconcerting trend at concerts around the world: Fans in the crowd are throwing objects at the singer onstage. Anecdotally, it doesn’t seem to be a revival of that old-timey cartoon bit where audience members would protest by pelting performers with produce. It’s more like people have emerged from their COVID isolation in a deranged and feral state, with no sense of decency or respect and no idea how to act in public. Last fall, Harry Styles took both a water bottle to the groin and a Skittle to the eye. More recently we’ve seen the likes of Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Bebe Rexha attacked in this way. No one hit Pink, but they did toss both a wheel of brie and the ashes of someone’s mother up there. There have been more of these incidents than I can keep track of.

Adele is not having it. Wielding a T-shirt cannon at one of her recent Vegas shows, the superstar gave a brief and entertaining monologue about this wave of projectiles. “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” she asked. “People are throwing shit onstage. Have you seen them? I fucking dare you, dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.” After firing a shirt into the crowd, she continued, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things at people,” and broke out into a giddy cackle. “It’s a total reverse.”

Walking to the side of the stage, she completed her thoughts on the matter: “I’ve got to go over there and give my T-shirt gun back. I’ve been seeing it. These people have lost it. Can you imagine?” Adele, I cannot. Watch this all play out below.