Pink Gifted Wheel Of Brie In Addition To Bag Of Ashes At Hyde Park

Pink was the recipient of some peculiar gifts during the second of two performances at London’s Hyde Park this past weekend. We already posted about the person who threw their mother’s ashes onstage Sunday night while Pink was singing “Just Like A Pill,” inspiring the pop star to respond, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” It turns out that later in the set, during “Fuckin’ Perfect,” someone threw a much more appreciated offering toward Pink: a wheel of brie.

You can see it all play out in footage posted to TikTok. Pink spots the cheese in the crowd. Her eyes widen excitedly. She utters, “What the fuck?” and then, “I want to kiss you on the mouth.” Finally, when the song ends about half a minute later, the wheel of brie makes its way into Pink’s arms, and she gratefully mouths the words, “I love you.” It’s a lot more touching than the ashes incident, tbh!

Watch it all go down below.

Which would you rather receive while singing onstage: delicious cheese or a bag of cremains? Sound off in the comments!