Someone Threw Their Dead Mom’s Ashes Onstage During Pink’s BST Hyde Park Show

These days, people are doing weird shit when they go to see pop stars in concert. Someone got arrested for throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha mid-show. Someone else jumped onstage and slapped Ava Max in the face. And this past weekend, during a massive Pink show at London’s Hyde Park, someone threw their dead mom’s ashes onstage. That last one wasn’t specifically intended to injure Pink or anything, but it might be the weirdest pop-show infraction in recent memory.

This past weekend, Pink played Hyde Park as part of London’s British Standard Time concert series. These shows were a big deal. Gwen Stefani opened, giving her first UK performances in 16 years, and she brought out surprise guest Eve for “Let Me Blow Your Mind.” Pink did her aerial-gymnastics thing. She covered Bob Dylan and Sade. She sang a duet with her 12-year-old daughter Willow. But one fan threatened to overshadow all of that by tossing their dead mother’s remains onstage mid-show.

As The Independent reports, fans gave Pink gifts throughout Sunday night’s show — art, flowers, stuffed toys. While Pink was singing “Just Like A Pill,” someone threw a plastic bag full of ashes onto the foot of the stage. The bag must’ve been labelled; there’s no other way that Pink could’ve known what it was. Mid-song, Pink lifted the bag, inspected it, and asked the person in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Upon confirmation, she said, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” Then Pink, visibly skeeved out, went right back to singing, like a total pro. Soon afterward, Pink told the crowd, “I have to say, that was a first.” Here’s a fan-made video:

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

We apparently need to have a society-wide intervention so that people can learn how to act.