Now Ava Max Has Been Slapped By A Concertgoer Onstage

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

News June 21, 2023 10:46 AM By James Rettig

Now Ava Max Has Been Slapped By A Concertgoer Onstage

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

News June 21, 2023 10:46 AM By James Rettig

Pop star Ava Max was slapped in the face by a man who managed to make his way on-stage at her show in Los Angeles last night. Video circulting from the event shows someone hitting her and being immediately escorted away by a security guard. After the incident, Ava Max tweeted: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she wrote. “He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️”

Over the weekend, a man was arrested for throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha’s face during an NYC concert. While he was booked, he said that he “thought it would be funny.” At her show in Philadelphia last night, Rexha said that there were “no phones in the face, thank god.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

2 days ago 0

Butthole Surfers’ Teresa Taylor Dead At 60

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest