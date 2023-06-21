Now Ava Max Has Been Slapped By A Concertgoer Onstage

Pop star Ava Max was slapped in the face by a man who managed to make his way on-stage at her show in Los Angeles last night. Video circulting from the event shows someone hitting her and being immediately escorted away by a security guard. After the incident, Ava Max tweeted: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she wrote. “He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️”

Over the weekend, a man was arrested for throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha’s face during an NYC concert. While he was booked, he said that he “thought it would be funny.” At her show in Philadelphia last night, Rexha said that there were “no phones in the face, thank god.”

