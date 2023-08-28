Adele Concertgoer Speaks Out After Singer Makes Security Stop Bothering Him

Adele has been known to get saucy at her Las Vegas residency. Saturday night, she did so in defense of a fan who was catching flak for wilding out in the audience.

In a three-minute video posted to his TikTok account, filmed with a selfie stick, a man with the username @juanp_lastra can be seen passionately singing along with Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. One usher approaches him to announce, “Look behind you! Everybody’s upset with you” — presumably because he was standing up, blocking the view of the people behind him, and possibly because they could hear him loudly singing along. Between songs, Adele can be heard from the stage announcing, “You can stand up now, darling!” During the next song, he’s approached by another staff member, which leads to Adele pausing the song to speak up for the guy.

Adele’s address:

What is going on with that young fan there? He’s been bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up! You. No, you! Yes, you, with the stick in your hand! Yes, him. What did you do? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone please? They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone! Sorry guys, he’d been bothered the whole show by security and other people behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun. Let’s go again.

She then restarts the song, and the guy rejoices, having been assured by security that he doesn’t have to sit down.

In the caption to his TikTok video, he offered this thank you message:

Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.

Below, watch Adele’s speech and the selfie video.

https://twitter.com/popcrave/status/1695741045722566719

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT8Y24msp/

This level of engagement with the performance is kind of the opposite of the women who were called out by Miranda Lambert in Vegas recently. Selfies can be used for good or for ill.