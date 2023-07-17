Miranda Lambert Tells Concertgoers To Stop Taking Selfies While She’s Singing

Concert etiquette has gone out the window in the post-smartphone, post-COVID era, and I’m not just talking about people throwing objects at performers. Nowadays people seem more concerned with keeping a constant flow of information to and from social media than with actually paying attention to the show they’re watching. Chatter among friends feels like it’s at an all-time high. For those onstage, it can’t be great.

Miranda Lambert is not having it. Do not — I repeat, do not — attempt to take a selfie while Lambert is singing a heartrending country ballad. And if you must be busy on your phone, make it quick, or else she might just call you out.

During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency in the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Lambert launched into an intimate performance of “Tin Man.” A few seconds into the song, she stopped the music. “These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert announced to the crowd. “I don’t like it. At all! We’re here to hear some country music tonight! I’m singin’ some country damn music!” She then regathered herself and asked, “Shall we start again?”

Unfortunately, the footage does not reveal whether the offending parties heeded Lambert’s concerns, but watching her blow up their spot is pretty rewarding nonetheless. Check it out: