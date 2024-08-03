Watch Adele Sing “Chasing Pavements” For The First Time In Seven Years At Munich Residency Kickoff

On Friday, Adele kicked off her residency at a Munich stadium built specifically for her. The British singer performed “Chasing Pavements” from her debut album 19 for the first time since 2017.

“The reason I don’t sing this song very often — and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency — is because the way I pronounce the words in this song when I was 19 years old, I sound like I’m 19 years old,” she introduced “Chasing Pavements” saying. “And when I sing it now I still sound 19 years old and it annoys me. But I’m gonna do it for you because I love you and again the Germans have always been very, very loving to me. But I’m only going to do it if you do it with me.”

It’s Adele’s first time playing Europe since 2016, and it follows her lengthy, eventful Las Vegas residency at which she threatened to kill concertgoers if they threw things at her (and rightfully so).

Watch her perform “Chasing Pavements” below.