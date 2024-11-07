BADBADNOTGOOD: It’s not just the state of the world today; it’s also a popular Toronto instrumental group! (I’m not trying not to do too much of that, but the lure of a stupid pun is something I can never resist.) Earlier this year, BADBADNOTGOOD released the second EP in their Mid Spiral series. Now, they’ve got a new collaboration with the São Paulo musician Tim Bernardes.

BADBADNOTGOOD and Tim Bernardes got to know each other when Bernardes opened BBNG’s first Brazilian show in 2019. Recently, the band played a run of shows at the Blue Note, the legendary New York jazz club. During one of those sets, Bernardes joined them onstage, and they debuted the lush and blissful new song “Poeira Cósmica,” which was co-written by fellow Brazilian musician and frequent collaborator Arthur Verocai. (The title is Portuguese for “Cosmic Dust.”) The single is out now, and it’s awfully pretty. Listen below.

The “Poeira Cósmica” single is out now on XL Recording/Innovative Leisure.