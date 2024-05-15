BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a new EP called Mid Spiral: Chaos. It’s the Canadian instrumental crew’s second release of the year following the one-off single “Take What’s Given,” which came out back in January. They also contributed to the Talking Heads tribute album that’s out on Friday.

“If this music makes your ears we thank you very much,” the band shared. We have new friends playing over the whole record with us and this is an exciting and fun chapter. Peace!” Some of the musicians that played on Mid Spiral: Chaos include Felix Fox-Pappas, Kaelin Murphy, Juan Carlos Medrano, and Tyler Lott.

🧡 Until then you can preview all 3 of last week’s track on https://t.co/iZRylp34wG pic.twitter.com/dch3xVKdgX — badbadnotgood (@badbadnotgood) May 13, 2024

Mid Spiral: Chaos is out now via XL / Innovative Leisure.