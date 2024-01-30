Over the past few months, BADBADNOTGOOD have released collaborations with Turnstile, Charlotte Day Wilson, and 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, and today they’re back with a new song, “Take What’s Given,” this one a team-up with the Houston musician Reggie.

“We were doing a couple sessions around the time of Coachella 2022 and ended up having reggie by the studio,” the band shared in a statement. “We were struck by his unique artistry and energy, and he played us some of his unreleased music that was just amazing.” They continued:

The groove for “Take What’s Given” came together while we were messing around during setup, and we were just having fun with it until reggie started freestyling what became the lyrics. It quickly became an infectious song and we ended up laying it down within a couple takes. Stylistically it’s super different than anything we’ve put out before but we had such a fun time playing it and it was stuck in our heads for a year while we worked on other stuff.

Check it out below.

“Take What’s Given” is out now via XL Recordings.