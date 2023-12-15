Toronto jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD are known for engaging in eclectic projects, like teaming up with hardcore heroes Turnstile for the dreamy New Heart Designs EP. Today, they’ve joined forces with Buffalo rappers Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine on a single from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, a new media and art collective from 88rising. “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” is out now with a wholesome music video set at an elementary school talent show. Watch it below.