Earlier this year, BADBADNOTGOOD, who are known for eclectic collaborations, teamed up with Turnstile for the New Heart Design EP. Today, the Canadian instrumental group is sharing a new song with the R&B artist Charlotte Day Wilson called “Sleeper,” which was debuted at the London festival All Points East in August.

“Sleeper wrote itself…we were in the studio just messing around and the guys came up with the colorful instrumental while I freestyled the lyrics,” Wilson said about the track. “The song portrays someone who chooses the path of least resistance and finds themselves in a lifeless, loveless relationship.”

It’s not their first time making music together; Wilson was featured on BADBADNOTGOOD’s 2016 track “In Your Eyes” from their album IV, and they appeared on her 2021 song “I Can Only Whisper” from her LP ALPHA.

Listen to “Sleeper” below.