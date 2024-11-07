Stream Haywire’s Berserk Hardcore EP For Better Or For Worse

New Music November 7, 2024 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Boston hardcore goons Haywire have become one of the biggest new bands on the underground. Their debut album Conditioned For Demolition came out earlier this year, and they’ve played a whole lot of wild live shows. Last month, the band announced a new EP called For Better Or For Worse, and they shared “Feeling Depressed?,” its opening track. The full EP is out now, and it’s a wild one.

I generally don’t do a whole lot of lyrical analysis of hardcore songs, but on first listen, I’d say that For Better Or For Worse seems to be inspired by a breakup. Two of the EP’s four songs, “Feeling Depressed?” included, are all-out hardcore blitzes. But “Clocktower Face,” featuring Loosey/New York Hounds member Fizzy on lead vocals, is oddly bluesy. There’s also an acoustic folk version of “Love Song,” a track from Haywire’s debut, and it features the voices of Citizen’s Mat Kerekes and Fleshwater’s Marisa Shira. Pretty weird! Stream the EP below.

The For Better Or For Worse EP is out now on DAZE.

