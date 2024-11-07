Boston hardcore goons Haywire have become one of the biggest new bands on the underground. Their debut album Conditioned For Demolition came out earlier this year, and they’ve played a whole lot of wild live shows. Last month, the band announced a new EP called For Better Or For Worse, and they shared “Feeling Depressed?,” its opening track. The full EP is out now, and it’s a wild one.

I generally don’t do a whole lot of lyrical analysis of hardcore songs, but on first listen, I’d say that For Better Or For Worse seems to be inspired by a breakup. Two of the EP’s four songs, “Feeling Depressed?” included, are all-out hardcore blitzes. But “Clocktower Face,” featuring Loosey/New York Hounds member Fizzy on lead vocals, is oddly bluesy. There’s also an acoustic folk version of “Love Song,” a track from Haywire’s debut, and it features the voices of Citizen’s Mat Kerekes and Fleshwater’s Marisa Shira. Pretty weird! Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/for-better-or-for-worse">For Better Or For Worse by Haywire</a>

The For Better Or For Worse EP is out now on DAZE.