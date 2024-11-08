Three People Charged In Connection With Liam Payne’s Death

It’s almost been a month since the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne after taking copious amounts of drugs and jumping from his balcony in Buenos Aires. On Wednesday (Nov. 6), the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office revealed that three people have been arrested in connection to the incident.

According to La Nación, Payne’s friend and manager was charged with abandonment for allegedly failing to inform the late musician’s family that he had relapsed on drugs. He allegedly did not pick up the phone when cops called him following Payne’s fall. He faces a sentence of five to 15 years in prison. In addition, a hotel employee and the alleged drug dealer have been charged with supplying Payne with narcotics. Police, who have been investigating the hotel and conducting raids since Payne’s death, believe the hotel employee contacted the alleged drug dealer to get the drugs for Payne.