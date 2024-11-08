Zach Bryan Shares Another New Song “High Road” As Ex-Girlfriend Discusses Alleged $12M NDA

Earlier today, Zach Bryan released the new song “This World’s A Giant,” and now the country-rock superstar is already back with another one called “High Road.”

“After not being home for a year and a half I drove out to my mothers gravestone in the dead of night a few days back on familiar Oklahoma roads and I came to realize just like in the past, that she never would call me again,” Bryan wrote on Instagram, continuing:

Told her I quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris next year, I told her I was back in Oklahoma, told her about all my best friends in New York and all the nights we howled with the moon, told her about the immeasurable laughter my band and me have shared these last five years, all the calluses on my finger tips, every tear shed, told her about making it on The Rolling Stone and most importantly told her about porch swinging with my beautiful sister. I wrote the chorus for this song a month or two back and finished it when I realized I was blessed with all these things. I figured it was about time I released it. Thank you guys for listening to ‘This Worlds A Giant’ last night and thank you to all the people who love me; who have truly carried the weight with me. Seems that all these Quiet Dreams have gotten much too heavy but I’m home now and I’ll hold you through the pain. High Road is out today and I appreciate all of you.

Like “This World’s A Giant,” “High Road” seems to feature harmonies from Grumpy’s Heaven Scmidtt.

Meanwhile, Bryan was also in the news today after his ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, talked about their breakup on her Barstool podcast BFFs. The pair broke up last month, and Bryan allegedly surprised LaPaglia with a public post about it. On the podcast, she said Bryan’s team was offering her $12 million to sign an NDA:

That was his final shot at still controlling me and controlling my life, with that money and with him being able to walk away like, “I did a good thing, I gave her all this money, who cares about everything I did? She’s gonna have cash in the bank.” You don’t just get to dump and shit on people for a year, give them millions of dollars, and walk away like, “I’m the hero. She’s gonna be taken care of for life.” I’m gonna be taken care of regardless because I’m me.

Below, hear “High Road” and watch a clip from the podcast.

Bri turned down the money and houses to keep quiet because she’d be fine without him and didn’t want to sign her experiences away pic.twitter.com/bjt1dhM0DP — BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 8, 2024