Spencer Tweedy is the son and frequent collaborator of Wilco leader Jeff, and he’s currently playing drums in Waxahatchee’s touring band. Last year, Spencer Tweedy put out drumprints vol. 1: 2301, a collection of drum tracks made with the express purpose of being sampled by producers. Today, he’s got a new song with no drums at all. The kid contains multitudes.

Spencer Tweedy wrote and played all the instruments on the new song “Thinking Will Kill You.” There weren’t that many instruments to play — just a heavily delayed organ, an acoustic guitar, and a bit of bass and piano in the background. The song is a warm, echo-drenched amble about the importance of “learning how to live” and avoiding the plague of overthinking. It’s probably way too obvious to say that it sounds like Wilco, but I won’t overthink it. Listen below.

<a href="https://spencertweedy.bandcamp.com/track/thinking-will-kill-you">Thinking Will Kill You by Spencer Tweedy</a>

You can cop “Thinking Will Kill You” at Bandcamp.