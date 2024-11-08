The nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards are here, and it’s a good day to be Beyoncé. The iconic singer is the most Grammy Award-winning artist of all time with her 32 trophies, and as of today, after receiving 11 nods, she’s also the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in March. Here are her nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Song Of The Year for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Bodyguard,” Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus, Best Country Song for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages,” Best Americana Performance for “Ya Ya,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone, Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spaghettii” featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey, and Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages.”

She now has a total of 99 nominations after being tied with her husband Jay-Z at 88.