Robert Smith Celebrates The Cure’s First #1 Album In 32 Years

A week ago the Cure released their long-awaited new album Songs For A Lost World. We called it the band’s best work in several decades, and it seems like the general public agrees: It’s become the Cure’s first #1 album in their native UK since Wish topped the chart in 1992.

Cure mastermind Robert Smith celebrated that achievement in a new email newsletter from the band. “It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album – to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years – THANK YOU!” Smith writes.

Songs Of A Lost World sold more than 50,000 units in the UK. It’ll be interesting to see where the album lands on the Billboard 200, and how many first-week copies it sold, when those results go live on Sunday or Monday. It’s not likely to unseat Tyler, The Creator at #1, but could it crack the top 10 at least? Wish made it all the way to #2 in the US, and all of the band’s albums since then have charted in the top 20, so a top 10 debut seems very realistic.