Lil Durk Charged With Additional Felony Counts In Murder-For-Hire Case

Two weeks ago Lil Durk was arrested for allegedly participating in a murder-for-hire plot targeting rival rapper Quando Rondo. The shooting, which took place near LA’s Beverly Center Mall, did not harm Quando but resulted in the death of his cousin Saviay’a Robinson. Now, as TMZ and KTLA report, two additional felony charges have been filed against Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks.

Durk is now facing one count of conspiracy; one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Durk is now the lead defendant in the case. He and his five co-defendants have yet to enter a plea. All six defendants are expected to be arraigned in federal court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

The shooting is alleged to be part of a yearslong feud, delivered in response to the 2020 killing of Durk’s friend and collaborator King Von.