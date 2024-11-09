Dua Lipa Cancels Tonight’s Jakarta Show Due To “Safety Issue With The Staging”
Dua Lipa is currently on her tour for her new album Radical Optimism, which was snubbed from the 2025 Grammys. However, the pop star has canceled tonight’s show in Jakarta due to “safety issues with the staging.”
“I am heartbroken to share that I won’t be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday, November 9,” Lipa wrote on her Instagram Story, continuing:
I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging. I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta. Refunds will be made from your point of purchase. I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible.
This is so… pic.twitter.com/IpSqFHB2DP
— nat (@dunstz) November 8, 2024