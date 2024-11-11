Raygun, the Australian breakdancer who went viral for her embarrassing display at the Olympics, announced last week that she’s retiring from competitive breaking. But that apparently does not mean she will no longer breakdance in public.

Saturday at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, “Dance Monkey” singer Tones And I brought out Raygun, real name Rachael Gunn, late in the show. During the main set’s penultimate song, “Dance With Me,” Tones And I introduced Raygun, who emerged from the floor to reenact some of her notorious Olympic moves. She even struck the kangaroo pose.

In a TikTok post preserving the moment for posterity, Tones And I writes, “Raygun. A genuinely kind, beautiful person. Thank you for putting smiles on everyone’s faces ❤️ You will always have a mate in me.” This may mark the point where Raygun, who has been pretty upset about becoming a laughingstock, transitions into a life of lighthearted camp. Watch her triumphant(?) moment below.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum celebrated his game-sealing interception Sunday by reenacting a big chunk of Raygun’s Olympic routine. Check out his tweet about this moment, which helpfully cuts between Bynum on the football field and Raygun at the Olympics, below.