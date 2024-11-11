Brother Ali has been a fixture on the underground rap scene for decades now. Ali is currently based in Istanbul, but he came up alongside Atmosphere and that group’s extended Minneapolis circle. He’s a fascinating figure, a legally blind Muslim convert with albinism, blessed with a booming preacher’s voice and a gift for strident self-examination. Over the years, he’s put together a strong catalog. Now, he’s announced Satisfied Soul, a new album produced entirely by Ant, the production half of Atmosphere.

Satisfied Soul is coming out early next year, and it doesn’t have any guest-rappers. Ant, who released his own solo debut Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1 earlier this year, handles all of the production. There’s a fair amount of live instrumentation on the LP, and “Bad And Boujee” co-producer G Koop contributes heavily. Along with the announcement, Ali hams shared five of the album’s 17 songs, and they show the musical chemistry that Ali and Ant have always shared. Of the five, I really like the contemplative psych-rock bap of “Head Heart Hands,” but they’re all worth hearing. Below, check out those songs and the LP’s tracklist.

<a href="https://brotherali-mmg.bandcamp.com/album/satisified-soul">Satisified Soul by Brother Ali</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Satisfied Soul”

02 “Deep Cuts”

03 “Higher Learning At The Skyway”

04 “D.R.U.M.”

05 “The Counts”

06 “Cast Aside”

07 “Ocean Of Rage”

08 “Under The Stars”

09 “Personal”

10 “Two Dudes”

11 “Better But Us”

12 “Name of The One”

13 “Immortalized”

14 “Head Heart Hands”

15 “Mysterious Things”

16 “Handwriting”

17 “Sing Myself Whole”

Satisfied Soul is out 2/14 on Mello Music Group.