Back in 2021, the great Angel Olsen released a lark of an EP called Aisles. On that record, Olsen covered a bunch of instantly recognizable ’80s pop classics. Since then, Olsen has made a lot of other stuff, including her countrified album Big Time and a whole lot of guest appearances. Now, Olsen is covering a bunch of other people’s songs on a new project. This time, however, she’s singing songs that you probably haven’t heard yet.

Next month, Angel Olsen will release an interesting project called Cosmic Waves Volume 1. It’s half compilation, half covers. On the record’s first half, Olsen will include a bunch of brand new, personally curated songs from artists that you probably don’t know: Poppy Jean Crawford, Coffin Prick, Sarah Grace White, Maxim Ludwig, Camp Saint Helene. On the B-side, Olsen offers up her own versions of songs from those artists. As in: Here’s a bunch of songs that you might like, and then here’s my covers of songs from those artists.

Cosmic Waves Volume 1 is the second released on somethingscosmic, Olsen’s own Jagjaguwar imprint. She’s shared two of its tracks — a new one from Los Angeles musician Poppy Jean Crawford and her own version of a different Crawford song. Crawford’s contribution opens the record, and it’s a truly impressive scratch-and-scrawl alt-rock anthem called “Glamorous.” (Don’t worry; it has nothing to do with Fergie.) Olsen has also offered up her own spectral acoustic version of Crawford’s “The Takeover.” They’re both really good! Here’s what Olsen says about the project and about Crawford:

As someone that emerged into the music scene through a small tape label, Iʼve wanted to continue the spirit of discovery and of my debut release, Strange Cacti, while supporting and collaborating with artists and friends whose music I have been moved by. I feel there is something unique and special about covering another artist’s song. We all make it our own, or we try to, but I personally always learn something new about the process when Iʼm engaging someone elseʼs words and melodies in such a close way. Itʼs fun to write and make my own stuff, but listening to and putting myself into various different styles of songs can lead to new ways of thinking and creating… I remember speaking with my good friend Angela Ricciardi about Poppy starring in the film The Giver Gives To Give and was immediately transfixed by her overall vibe and ʻ30s-era beauty. But it wasnʼt until later, when Angela shared one of Poppyʼs early demo grunge songs with me, that I was blown away. Poppy gives me hope that guitar music will come back. She has such a powerful voice made for pop while also having this edge to her that, for me, communicates the kind of rage I can always relate to.

Below, check out Poppy Jean Crawford’s “Glamorous” and the Cosmic Waves Volume 1 tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Poppy Jean Crawford – “Glamorous”

02 Coffin Prick – “Blood”

03 Sarah Grace White – “Ride”

04 Maxim Ludwig – “Make Believe You Love Me”

05 Camp Saint Helene – “Wonder Now”

06 Angel Olsen – “The Takeover” (Poppy Jean Crawford Cover)

07 Angel Olsen – “Swimming” (Coffin Prick Cover)

08 Angel Olsen – “Sinkhole” (Sarah Grace White Cover)

09 Angel Olsen – “Born Too Blue” (Maxim Ludwig Cover)

10 Angel Olsen – “Farfisa Song” (Camp Saint Helene Cover)

Cosmic Waves Volume 1 is out 12/6 on somethingcosmic.