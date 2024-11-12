Julia Holter makes idiosyncratic, experimental orchestral pop, and her music could’ve come from nobody else. Earlier this year, Holter released Something In The Room She Moves, her first new album in six years. Today, Holter has shared “The Laugh Is In The Eyes,” a new track that comes from the demos for that album.

“The Laugh Is In The Eyes” takes its title from Holter’s song “Spinning.” It’s a warm, shimmering track with off-kilter time signatures and impressionistic washes of string. As complex as its structure may be, the track finds Holter sounding effortless and conversational. In a press release, Holter says:

“The Laugh Is In The Eyes” came out of the Something In The Room She Moves writing sessions, and it shares that album’s devotion to transformation and bodily senses. There’s a loopy restlessness, a rhythmic 5ness alongside a 4ness, a circle and a square. Like in the song “Spinning,” a surprise awakening awaits in the state of “night” — from stagnancy to the anticipation of flowers, flutes, feeling.

Below, check out “The Laugh Is In The Eyes” and Holter’s upcoming dates in Europe and the UK.

TOUR DATES:

11/17 – Braga, Portugal @ Gente Sentada

11/19 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Teatro Principal

11/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Festival Mileni

11/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Festival Mileni

11/22 – Valencia, Spain @ Ram Club

11/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

11/26 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

11/27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

11/29 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Opderschmelz

12/01 – Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

12/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, @ Zonnehuis

12/03 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts

12/05 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

12/06 – Bristol, UK @ Lantern – Bristol, UKs

12/07 – Manchester, UK @ Band on Wall

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

12/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory