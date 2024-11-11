Young Thug To Gunna: “I Don’t Know U”

Up until 2022, Atlanta rap stars Young Thug and Gunna were frequent collaborators and seemingly close friends. Gunna was signed to Thug’s YSL label, and the two of them seemed to be joined at the hip. In May 2022, Thug and Gunna were both arrested and indicted in a sweeping RICO case, along with 26 others. Six months later, Gunna reached a plea deal and was freed from prison after pleading guilty on racketeering and gang charges. Last month, after the longest trial in Georgia history, Thug also reached a plea deal and got out of jail. Thug and Gunna could theoretically reunite and make music together again now, but that doesn’t appear very likely.

Over the weekend, as XXL reports, Young Thug tweeted and deleted this phrase: “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know you my guy.”

Young Thug calls out Gunna in a since deleted tweet. “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.” pic.twitter.com/lsFSTYhE3g — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 9, 2024

Gunna didn’t testify against any of his co-defendants or name any names to get out of jail, but plenty of peers still accused him of snitching when he took his guilty plea. Gunna addressed those allegations on his song “Bread & Butta,” and he’s maintained a successful recording career since his release. When Young Thug accepted his plea deal, he specifically requested the right to stay in contact with Gunna, even though he’s otherwise prohibited from associating with known gang members, since the two have a business relationship. Apparently, though, that doesn’t mean that they’re friends now.