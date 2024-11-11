The White Stripes Drop Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

Like many other popular musicians, the White Stripes objected to Donald Trump’s use of their music during his recent presidential campaign. Unlike many other popular musicians, the White Stripes filed a lawsuit against Trump, demanding a jury trial for copyright infringement. Both members of the defunct duo filed their lawsuit in September, after Trump’s deputy director of communications Margo McAtee Martin used the band’s 2003 song “Seven Nation Army” to soundtrack a video of Trump boarding a plane. Now, Donald Trump is President-Elect, and the White Stripes are dropping that lawsuit.

Billboard reports that the White Stripes’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss their lawsuit on Sunday. In their one-sentence motion, the White Stripes’ lawyers ask for the case to be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit could theoretically be refiled at some point in the future.

Last week, Jack White lamented Trump’s overwhelming victory in an Instagram post, writing, “Trump won the popular vote. End of story. Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in… The American people with the popular vote showed that the citizens placed him in power and now deserve whatever evils he’s going to enact.”