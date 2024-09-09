Last month, Jack White promised to sue Donald Trump after the presidential candidate’s deputy director of communications Margo McAtee Martin posted footage of Trump boarding a plane set to the White Stripes’ 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army.” Today, the rocker is delivering on that promise.

White announced the lawsuit on Instagram. Both Jack and White Stripes drummer and White’s ex-wife Meg are listed as co-plaintiffs and the suit lists six counts of copyright infringement. It claims Trump and his campaign “chose to ignore and not respond to Plaintiffs’ pre-litigation efforts to resolve the matters at issue in this action,” and have instead “indiscriminately trampled on Plaintiffs’ legal rights.” It also claims that the White Stripes “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant Trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”

According to TMZ, who obtained the lawsuit, White said Trump is “a self-professed sophisticated and successful business man with decades-long experience in the entertainment industry (not to mention being on the receiving end of numerous copyright claims by musical artists whose work he used without permission).”

In the Instagram caption, White wrote, “This machine sues fascists.” Beyoncé’s team also recently sent a cease-and-desist to Trump for using her song “Freedom” in a clip on X. And numerous artists including Foo Fighters, ABBA, and Celine Dion have recently opposed Trump using their music at rallies. Meanwhile, Harry Shearer of Spın̈al Tap wrote on X, “Not a band to be outdone, Spinal Tap is demanding that the Trump campaign refrain from playing ‘Sex Farm’ at their rallies.” “‘Big Bottom’ is still up for grabs?” a fan asked. “He thinks so,” Shearer replied.

