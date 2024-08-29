Jack White Promises To Sue Donald Trump: “Don’t Even Think About Using My Music You Fascists”

Add Jack White to the long list of musicians who’ve objected to Donald Trump using his music, which lately has included the likes of ABBA, Foo Fighters, Isaac Hayes, Neil Young, and Celine Dion.

In a move that echoes the Trump campaign’s use of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” — also disavowed — Trump aide Margo Martin used her Twitter/X account to post footage of Trump boarding a plane set to the White Stripes’ eternal “Seven Nation Army.” White, who has made no secret of his distaste for Trump, even selling “Icky Trump” T-shirts and tweaking the “Icky Thump” lyrics thusly at Governors Ball, posted a video capture of the tweet to his Instagram account along with a scathing rebuke for the ex-president:

Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.

White is playing another round of pop-up shows this weekend, including one at the storied Newport Music Hall in my home base of Columbus, and his new album No Name continues to be really great.