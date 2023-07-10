Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

July 10, 2023 By James Rettig

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump stopped by a UFC fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was spotted talking to a number of other notable attendees, including Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, and Mel Gibson. Jack White took to his Instagram to call out those who interacted with Trump at the event.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote in his post, accompanied by a slideshow of images from the event. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III”

White often uses his Instagram page for political statements. In the past year, he’s spoken up about gun control laws, abortion rights, and free speech.

